Dostal will patrol the home crease Monday against Chicago, Alyson Lozoff of Bally Sports West reports.

Dostal has posted a mark of 0-4-1 in his past five outings, having allowed 23 goals on 215 shots. He has a 2-5-1 record at the NHL level this season with a 4.23 GAA and an .895 save percentage. The Blackhawks rank 31st in the league this year with 2.50 goals per game.