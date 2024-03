Dostal will get the starting nod at home against the Canucks, Ducks PA Announcer Phil Hulett reports.

Dostal was outstanding in his win over the Devils on Friday while turning aside 52 of 55 shots. The 23-year-old was 0-4-0 with an unsightly .867 save percentage over his previous four appearances. Dostal is now 9-15-1 with a .900 save percentage this season. He's looking for his first consecutive wins since Oct. 30 and Nov. 1.