Dostal will get the starting nod at home against the Islanders on Sunday.

Dostal has allowed three or fewer goals in four straight games, posting an impressive 2.29 GAA and .938 save percentage during that span. However, the 23-year-old has gone 3-7-0 over his last 11 games dating back to Jan. 13. For the season, he's 10-16-1 with a 3.51 GAA and a .904 save percentage.