Dostal will get the starting nod for Sunday's home tilt against Nashville, Derek Lee of The Sporting Tribune reports.

Dostal is 0-3-0 over his last four outings, allowing a combined 12 goals on 85 shots during that stretch. The 23-year-old has fallen to 8-14-1 with an unsightly 3.73 GAA and .897 save percentage through 26 games. Dostal stopped 39 of 42 shots during a win in Nashville on Jan. 9.