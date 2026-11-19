Dostal will patrol the crease on the road versus Colorado on Thursday, Zach Cavanagh of The Sporting Tribune reports.

Dostal has appeared in just three of the Ducks' last 10 games, and none of those outings were particularly stellar -- getting pulled after giving up three goals on 11 shots, allowing six goals on 25 shots, and making three saves in a relief outing. While Dostal likely remains the preferred No. 1 option in Anaheim, the team likely will give Ville Husso plenty of opportunities if Dostal continues to flounder.