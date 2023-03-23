Dostal will defend the cage for Thursday's home clash with Winnipeg, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.

Contrary to previous reports, Dostal will make his 13th appearance between the pipes this season, having posted a 4-5-2 record, 3.91 GAA and .899 save percentage in his prior 12 outings. With the Ducks eliminated from playoff contention, the team could utilize the 22-year-old Dostal more down the stretch in order to further evaluate him before he becomes a restricted free agent this summer.