Dostal will patrol the home paint in Tuesday's clash against the Flames, per Derek Lee of The Hockey News.

Dostal will look to keep momentum on his side in Tuesday's clash after he won his most recent appearance in a 5-1 victory over Winnipeg. The 26-year-old netminder has a 3-1-0 record, a 2.96 GAA and an .883 save percentage across four outings to begin the new campaign. He'll be slated to face the Flames, who have yet to find the win column across five outings, making Dostal one of the top players to start in fantasy Tuesday.