Dostal will guard the cage at home versus the Senators on Wednesday, Alyson Lozoff of Bally Sports West reports.

Dostal could struggle in this one given the lack of forward depth ahead of him. Adam Henrique and Sam Carrick were sent to Edmonton while Troy Terry (upper body), Leo Carlsson (upper body) and Mason McTavish (lower body) were all ruled out. For his part, the 23-year-old Dostal has just one win in his last seven outings while posting a 4.06 GAA.