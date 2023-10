Dostal turned aside 25 shots in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Coyotes.

Making his second start of the season, Dostal played well and had no chance on either goal, both of which came when the goalie was screened and the Ducks were down a skater. Dostal's .919 save percentage to begin the year is a big step up from John Gibson's .902 mark in his first two starts, and if that trend continues, the younger netminder could push his way into a much more significant role than expected in 2023-24.