Dostal allowed three goals on 35 shots in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Flames. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

The Flames had their best game of the year, and Dostal wasn't quite up to the challenge. The 35 shots against were the most he's seen in his five outings this season. Dostal is 3-2-0 with a 2.98 GAA and an .892 save percentage so far. He should continue to see a starter's workload for the Ducks. Their next game is Friday at home versus the Bruins before they set off on an eastern road trip.