Dostal allowed three goals on 21 shots in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Panthers.

While Dostal wasn't exactly at his best Tuesday, the Ducks gave him enough support to secure his fourth straight win. The Panthers went ahead 3-2 midway through the second period, but the Ducks responded with five unanswered goals. Getting strong support is helping elevate Dostal from good to great in fantasy, especially now that he's operating as the unquestioned starter in goal. The 25-year-old improved to 6-3-1 with a 2.59 GAA and a .912 save percentage through 10 starts this season. The Ducks' next game is Thursday in Dallas.