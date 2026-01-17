Dostal stopped 26 of 28 shots in Friday's 3-2 shootout win over the Kings.

Dostal gave up the first two goals of the game, but he settled in after that. This was his second win in a row as he continues to put distance between him and his eight-game winless skid. The 25-year-old netminder is up to 15-12-2 with a 3.12 GAA and an .890 save percentage over 31 appearances. Dostal still has trust to rebuild with fantasy managers, and the Ducks' depleted lineup shouldn't inspire much short-term confidence. Ville Husso is likely to get the nod for Saturday's rematch versus the Kings in Anaheim.