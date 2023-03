Dostal turned aside 38 of 42 shots in a 7-4 win over Columbus on Friday.

Dostal has surrendered at least three goals in eight of his last nine outings. Although Dostal earned just one victory over his previous eight games, this time around, Anaheim provided him with sufficient offensive support to overcome his less than ideal showing. The 22-year-old's 4-5-2 with a 3.91 GAA and an .899 save percentage in 12 appearances this season.