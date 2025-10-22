Dostal stopped 26 of 28 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Predators.

Dostal has sharpened up in his last two games, and he was rewarded for the effort this time. The Ducks' three-goal second period was enough for him to ride to the win, giving him a 2-2-1 record with a 2.82 GAA and a .904 save percentage over five starts this season. Dostal's got the talent to be a No. 1 goalie for Anaheim, but how many wins he racks up will depend on the team in front of him taking a step forward on offense. The Ducks have four or more goals in three games this year, but they've scored just one goal in their other three contests. Their road trip reaches its midpoint in Boston on Thursday.