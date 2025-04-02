Dostal allowed three goals on 31 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Sharks.

Dostal allowed at least three goals for the sixth straight game, but he came away with the win for the second time in three outings. It wasn't without a little drama, as he blew a two-goal lead in the third period. Dostal was perfect in the shootout to get the victory, which improved his season record to 22-20-6 with a 3.01 GAA and a .906 save percentage over 48 contests. Dostal is seeing a large share of playing time even with John Gibson healthy. The Ducks' next two games are on the road -- they visit the Flames on Thursday and the Canucks on Saturday, both of which are fairly good matchups should Dostal get the start in either game.