Dostal (lower body) isn't expected to play on the road in Wednesday's preseason game against San Jose, per Max Miller of NHL.com.

Dostal had a 23-23-7 record, 3.10 GAA and .903 save percentage in 54 outings with the Ducks in 2024-25. He's expected to start the season as Anaheim's No. 1 netminder, but if Dostal isn't healthy enough to do so, then Petr Mrazek and Ville Husso might split the workload until Dostal is ready to return.

