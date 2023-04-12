Dostal allowed three goals on 36 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Canucks.

The Canucks went 2-for-4 on the power play, cashing in twice in the first period. The Ducks bounced back, but Dostal gave up the game-winner to J.T. Miller early in the third. This was Dostal's sixth straight loss. He's now at 4-10-3 with a 3.78 GAA and a .901 save percentage through 19 appearances. John Gibson (illness) was well enough to back up Tuesday, but it remains unclear which goalie will be between the pipes for the Ducks' season finale Thursday versus the Kings.