Dostal allowed three goals on 23 shots in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Flames.

Dostal gave up a couple of tallies in the second period, but the Ducks bounced back from that and led from early in the third to the finish. This was just his second win in his last nine appearances, and he's given up at least three goals in six of those games. Dostal is at 12-21-2 with a 3.44 GAA and an .899 save percentage through 39 appearances this season. He's had a slight edge over John Gibson for playing time lately, but Dostal's results make him a fringe option for most fantasy formats.