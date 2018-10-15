Ducks' Luke Schenn: Frequenting press box
Schenn was a healthy scratch for Sunday's 3-2 road win over the Blues.
Ducks coach Randy Carlyle has been playing Schenn in every other game so far. If that trend continues, it will be be difficult to count on the first-round pick (Toronto, 2008) in virtually any type of fantasy league. Schenn specializes in racking up hits and blocked shots -- he finished with 219 and 105 of those, respectively, with Arizona last season -- but the Ducks don't count on him for offense, and neither should you as an owner likely craving those big point totals.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...