Ducks' Luke Schenn: Frequenting press box

Schenn was a healthy scratch for Sunday's 3-2 road win over the Blues.

Ducks coach Randy Carlyle has been playing Schenn in every other game so far. If that trend continues, it will be be difficult to count on the first-round pick (Toronto, 2008) in virtually any type of fantasy league. Schenn specializes in racking up hits and blocked shots -- he finished with 219 and 105 of those, respectively, with Arizona last season -- but the Ducks don't count on him for offense, and neither should you as an owner likely craving those big point totals.