Ducks' Luke Schenn: Moving to Anaheim

Schenn signed a one-year, $800,000 deal with the Ducks on Sunday, Frank Seravalli of TSN reports.

Once upon a time, Schenn was traded for James van Riemsdyk. This offseason, JVR signed a big deal to return to the Flyers, while Schenn is hoping to just catch on with Anaheim. The 28-year-old has spent the last couple of seasons with the Coyotes, but he was held to single-digit points in both campaigns.