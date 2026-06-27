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Ducks' Marcus Nordmark: Risk-reward winger drafted 28th

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Nordmark was the 28th overall pick by Anaheim in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Nordmark is a flashy forward with buttery hands and a great shot -- his talent screams top-six. And he has played all three forward positions. So why did he drop to 28th? Normark has shrivelled when games get tough, and he's picked up some bad habits along the way. His decision making can be suspect, and his body language can be flat-out ugly when he doesn't get his way. Normark is a high-upside swing for the Ducks, which will work to shape him into their kind of player.

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