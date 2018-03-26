Ducks' Marcus Pettersson: Chips in helper in comeback win
Pettersson recorded a third-period assist during Sunday's 5-4 overtime win against Edmonton.
The rookie defenseman has now recorded three assists and averaged 15:50 of ice time through his past four games. Pettersson should remain in a third-pairing role for the duration of Kevin Bieksa's (hand) injury absence, which makes the 21-year-old Swede an add candidate in cavernous fantasy settings. There's also a good chance that Pettersson keeps the job and pushes Bieksa or Francois Beauchemin out of the lineup when the Anaheim defense corps is healthy.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...