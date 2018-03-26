Pettersson recorded a third-period assist during Sunday's 5-4 overtime win against Edmonton.

The rookie defenseman has now recorded three assists and averaged 15:50 of ice time through his past four games. Pettersson should remain in a third-pairing role for the duration of Kevin Bieksa's (hand) injury absence, which makes the 21-year-old Swede an add candidate in cavernous fantasy settings. There's also a good chance that Pettersson keeps the job and pushes Bieksa or Francois Beauchemin out of the lineup when the Anaheim defense corps is healthy.