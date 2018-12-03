Ducks' Marcus Pettersson: Dealt to Penguins
Pettersson was shipped to the Penguins in exchange for Daniel Sprong on Monday, Frank Seravalli of TSN reports.
This was a case of two teams dealing from a position of strength to shore up a position of need. Sprong couldn't crack the Penguins' lineup, but will have a chance with Anaheim. Pettersson, meanwhile, was going to have to fight for a playing time once the Ducks were fully healthy on defense. The 22-year-old has shown some potential this year, though. Through 27 games he has six points, all assists. However, the fact he only has 15 shots on goal is a concern.
