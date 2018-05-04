Ducks' Marcus Pettersson: Four points in rookie season
Pettersson scored one goal and added three helpers in 22 games during 2017-18.
Pettersson worked mainly in the bottom defensive pairing, as he averaged just 13:37 of ice time. The 21-year-old didn't shy away from NHL play, though, as he dished out 18 hits and stepped in front of 27 shots. Pettersson also spent 44 games with AHL San Diego and posted zero goals and 14 points. Veteran defenseman Kevin Bieksa missed 23 games due to injuries this season which allowed Pettersson to enter the lineup, so he'll battle with Andy Welinski for a full-time role next campaign.
