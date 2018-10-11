Pettersson notched an assist in Wednesday's 3-2 shootout loss to Arizona.

Considering Pettersson has just one shot on goal through the first four games and is averaging a paltry 12:56 of ice time, he's not exactly racking up fantasy production. The Swede's hold on the third pairing spot is likely tenuous at best, as Andrej Sustr could challenge for minutes and Korbinian Holzer (wrist) returning to the lineup may also serve to bump Pettersson from his spot.