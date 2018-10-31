Ducks' Marcus Pettersson: Jumps to big club
Pettersson was recalled to the Ducks and will play Tuesday versus the Flyers.
With Josh Manson (upper body) as a game-time decision, Pettersson was an easy recall from AHL San Diego. Pettersson has already played in 11 NHL games this season and posted one assist. He shouldn't be considered a fantasy asset at this time.
