Ducks' Marcus Pettersson: Makes first leap to big club
Pettersson was recalled from AHL San Diego on Tuesday.
With the Ducks waiving defenseman Korbinian Holzer, Pettersson was needed to provide depth to the Ducks' blue line. The 21-year-old has 14 assists, 22 PIM and a plus-7 rating in 44 minor-league games this season, so it's likely to Ducks want to see what he can do on the big stage. His first chance to suit up will be Tuesday's road matchup against Detroit.
