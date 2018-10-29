Ducks' Marcus Pettersson: On loan to AHL San Diego
Pettersson was reassigned to AHL San Diego ahead of Sunday's home game against the Sharks, TSN reports.
Petterson traded places on the organizational depth chart with Andy Welinski. The former only has one helper through 11 games this season, so it probably won't hurt for the Swede to refine his game with the top developmental affiliate.
