Pettersson scored his first NHL point, a goal against the Blackhawks, during a 6-3 victory Sunday.

The Ducks called up the 21-year-old in the middle of February. Before Sunday, he had no points with a plus-1 rating, five shots and two penalty minutes in seven games. It was nice to see the kid get on the scoresheet, but it's unlikely he makes a fantasy impact down the stretch.