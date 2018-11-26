Ducks' Marcus Pettersson: Registers assist
Pettersson notched a helper in a 5-2 loss at the hands of the Predators on Sunday. He also played 20:14, including 2:01 on the power play.
Pettersson's minutes were way up in this game, especially on the power play. This is probably mostly because Hampus Lindholm (lower body) and Cam Fowler (face) are both on injured reserve. For now, the 22-year-old will have a bigger role, but we're still talking about a guy with 10 shots on goal through 23 games.
