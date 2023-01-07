McTavish scored twice, dished two assists and added two hits in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Sharks.

McTavish scored the Ducks' third and fourth goals in the contest, tying the score each time. He also helped out on a first-period equalizer and the game-winning tally in overtime. McTavish earned his first multi-goal game, and his four points marked a career high. The 19-year-old is up to nine tallies, 26 points, 85 shots on net, 35 hits, 20 PIM and a minus-12 rating through 40 contests. Given his success on the top line, it's likely the rookie stays in that role for a while.