McTavish scored a goal on four shots, added two PIM and logged two hits in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Senators.

McTavish has a goal and two helpers over his last two games after snapping a four-game funk. The 22-year-old center is up to four goals, 14 points, 33 shots on net, 30 PIM, 23 hits and a plus-1 rating over 21 appearances this season. He's in line for a slight uptick in offense compared to last year's 22-goal, 52-point effort in 76 contests, but the potential for 100-plus PIM without being a true enforcer makes McTavish more intriguing in leagues that reward the rough stuff.