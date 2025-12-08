McTavish scored a power-play goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Sunday's 7-1 win over the Blackhawks.

McTavish's goal in the second period stood as the game-winner in this blowout contest. The 22-year-old has three goals and three helpers over his last seven outings while maintaining a spot on the second line and second power-play unit. McTavish is up to seven goals, 20 points, 52 shots on net, 29 hits, 34 PIM, 16 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating over 29 appearances. He could push for a 55-point campaign this year after racking up 22 goals and 30 helpers over 76 contests in 2024-25.