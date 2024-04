McTavish sustained a lower-body injury and won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Flames, Derek Lee of The Sporting Tribune reports.

McTavish scored the opening goal of the game prior to his injury. The center has battled some injury issues in recent weeks, which likely contributed to his recent 10-game point drought. He's at 19 goals and 42 points through 64 outings overall. McTavish should be considered day-to-day until the Ducks provide another update.