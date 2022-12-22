McTavish scored a goal in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Wild.

McTavish put the Ducks on the board first, picking off a pass and scoring on a breakaway early in the second period. Prior to Wednesday, he'd picked up seven assists without a goal in his last 11 games. The 19-year-old has taken over as the third-line center with Isac Lundestrom (finger) unavailable, and it's a role that's seen continued success for McTavish. The rookie has five goals, 14 helpers, 67 shots on net, 33 hits, 16 PIM and a minus-9 rating through 34 contests.