McTavish posted an assist in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Stars.

McTavish has a goal and two helpers over his last four games. The 20-year-old is working on getting his game back on track after a rough first half of January. He's been solid this season with 30 points through 41 outings, but his minus-18 rating leaves a lot to be desired. McTavish has added 92 shots on net, 60 PIM, 28 blocked shots and 24 hits. His scoring potential is likely to be limited until he can work his way back into a firm top-six spot.