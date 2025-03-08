McTavish notched a power-play assist in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Blues.

McTavish has four points over his last three games after setting up a Sam Colangelo tally in the first period. Those two forwards, along with Cutter Gauthier, have found chemistry since being put together in Tuesday's game versus the Oilers. McTavish is now at 35 points (nine on the power play), 119 shots on net, 51 hits, 28 PIM and an even plus-minus rating over 56 appearances. He's eight points back of his career-high 43 from 2022-23, and he's got the momentum to get there by the end of the campaign.