McTavish notched an assist in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Canucks.

McTavish has gotten on the scoresheet in four of the last five games, picking up a goal and five helpers over that span. He set up Troy Terry's opening tally in the first period Wednesday. McTavish continues to provide solid offense in a top-six role -- he's up to 14 goals, 24 assists, 133 shots on net and a minus-15 rating through 64 appearances. He's added 48 hits, 38 PIM and 32 blocked shots to offer reasonable non-scoring production.