McTavish (knee) may miss the rest of the season, Derek Lee of The Sporting Tribune reports.

McTavish is currently in a restrictive knee brace, and with just four games remaining, his odds of returning this season are likely slim at best. If he does miss the rest of the campaign, McTavish will end the year having picked up 19 goals and 42 points while averaging 16:17 of ice time through 64 contests.