McTavish is a late scratch for Friday's game against Winnipeg because of a lower-body injury.

McTavish has 17 goals and 40 points in 56 contests this season. He missed two games from March 3-6 because of a lower-body issue, but it's not clear if he's dealing with the same injury or a new problem. Anaheim will dress seven defensemen Friday, including William Lagesson, who was a healthy scratch for the Ducks' loss to the Wild on Thursday.