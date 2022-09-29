McTavish is dealing with an undisclosed injury, but coach Dallas Eakins doesn't expect it to be a long-term issue, Lisa Dillman of The Orange County Register reports.

McTavish is expected to have a full-time role with the Ducks in 2022-23 after picking up two goals and three points through nine top-level appearances as an 18-year-old last season, so the team will undoubtedly proceed with caution with the No. 3 overall pick from the 2021 Entry Draft. Check back for another update on McTavish's status once he's cleared for game action.