McTavish won't play Friday against Edmonton due to an upper-body injury.

McTavish has 13 goals and 31 points in 43 contests with Anaheim in 2023-24. Although Anaheim will be without McTavish, the Ducks will get back Max Jones, who hasn't played since Jan. 5 because of an upper-body injury. McTavish's absence might still result in Benoit-Olivier Groulx seeing increased responsibilities, including some power-play ice time.