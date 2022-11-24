McTavish scored a goal on two shots and added four PIM in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Rangers.

McTavish tied the game at 1-1 at 9:22 of the first period, answering Barclay Goodrow's opening tally just 31 seconds earlier. Over the last five games, McTavish has picked up two goals and a helper. He's at three tallies, 10 points, 36 shots on net, 14 PIM, 15 hits and a minus-3 rating through 20 contests overall. He's moved all around the lineup, but the 19-year-old should often see middle-six minutes with power-play time.