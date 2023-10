McTavish notched two assists, two shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-3 rating in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Hurricanes.

McTavish has three points through two games to start the campaign after scoring in Saturday's season opener. The 20-year-old center has worked alongside Ryan Strom and Frank Vatrano on the second line, which has been the Ducks' most effective forward group so far. McTavish could take a step forward in 2023-24 after posting 43 points in 80 contests as a rookie last season.