McTavish logged three assists, four shots on goal, two hits and two PIM in Saturday's 7-6 overtime win over the Sharks.

Missing part of camp while awaiting a new contract hasn't slowed down McTavish, and he hasn't been complacent either, even with a six-year deal in hand. He's earned four assists, six shots on net and five hits over two games to begin 2025-26. McTavish is centering the second line and has clicked well alongside Cutter Gauthier and Beckett Sennecke. At 22 years old, McTavish is the old man of that trio. He earned a career-high 52 points in 76 outings in 2024-25, but he could take his offense to a new level if the Ducks take a collective step forward in their rebuild this year.