McTavish notched three assists, three shots on goal, two blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights.

McTavish helped out on goals by Jamie Drysdale, Frank Vatrano and Brett Leason in this contest. McTavish missed seven games with an upper-body injury earlier in December, and he entered Wednesday on a six-game point drought. The 20-year-old center is up to 24 points, 70 shots on net, 17 blocked shots, 34 PIM and a minus-8 rating through 27 outings overall. With Leo Carlsson (knee) out for at least a month, McTavish should have no trouble maintaining a significant role in the Ducks' top six.