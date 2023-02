McTavish logged three assists, four shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Monday's 4-2 win over the Blackhawks.

McTavish made up for his three-game point drought all at once, filling a playmaker role Monday. He helped out on tallies by Isac Lundestrom, Max Jones and Troy Terry. There's been some ups and downs, but McTavish has impressed as a rookie with 13 goals, 22 helpers, 129 shots on net, a minus-14 rating, 47 hits and 38 PIM through 60 appearances.