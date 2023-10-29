McTavish notched two assists, three shots on goal and three blocked shots in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Flyers.

McTavish's line with Frank Vatrano (hat trick) and Ryan Strome (three points) was once again the Ducks' best forward trio. During his four-game point streak, McTavish has two goals and three helpers. He earned one of his assists on the power play Saturday, his first point with the man advantage this season. The 20-year-old center is up to three goals, five helpers, 20 shotso n net and a plus-4 rating through eight contests.