McTavish registered two power-play assists and two shots on goal in Saturday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Wild.

McTavish helped create goals by Cam Fowler and Troy Terry in the contest. This was McTavish's first multi-point effort since Nov. 5. The 19-year-old has earned five of his last six points on the power play, and he's up to four goals, nine helpers, six power-play points, 47 shots on net, 23 hits, 16 PIM and a minus-4 rating in 25 outings overall.