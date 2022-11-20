McTavish logged a power-play assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Blues.

McTavish led Ducks forwards with 19:00 of ice time, and he was one of two skaters to hold even in plus-minus despite the blowout loss. After toiling in the bottom six for much of November, the move to second-line center is a welcome one for McTavish and his fantasy managers. The 19-year-old is up to nine points (three on the power play), 32 shots on net, 13 hits and a minus-3 rating in 18 contests. It's unclear if he'll stick in a more advanced role, but if he produces, it'll be hard to bump him back down the lineup.